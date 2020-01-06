CNN’s April Ryan calls Sean Spicer ‘liar’ after ex-press secretary condemns Colin Kaepernick

CNN political analyst April Ryan defended Colin Kaepernick on Sunday when her longtime nemesis, former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, criticized the former NFL quarterback's anti-America rhetoric.

Kaepernick, a Nike spokesperson, on Saturday accused the United States of targeting minorities "at home and abroad," just days after the administration ordered a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Kaepernick decried "American imperialism" and its "policing and plundering of the nonwhite world."

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad," he wrote. "America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the nonwhite world."

Kaepernick’s comments were widely condemned and Spicer chimed in on Twitter, nothing why Soleimani was evil and shouldn’t be defended.

“Soleimani is responsible for deaths of hundreds of Americans and countless other human beings -- this is who you are defending,” Spicer wrote. “Any comment @Nike”

CNN’s Ryan, who made a habit out of sparring with Spicer during his time as press secretary, jumped to the defense of the controversial former professional quarterback.

"SHUT UP YOU LIAR!" Ryan tweeted in response to Spicer. "You are still lying and lied on @Kaepernick7 from that White House Podium! He said black and brown people! Can you say distraction @seanspicer. Wag the dog again!”

The polarizing ex-NFL player previously faced a wave of backlash after he claimed to protest systemic racism by kneeling during the National Anthem. On Thanksgiving, Kaepernick attended an "Unthanksgiving event," where he accused the United States of stealing "over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people."

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.