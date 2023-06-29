Expand / Collapse search
CNN angers liberals with report on viral video showing RFK Jr.'s 'shirtless workout': 'This is news?'

CNN's tweet reads, 'There's nothing junior about presidential candidate RFK Jr.'s pecs'

Hanna Panreck
Hanna Panreck
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that the ‘mainstream media has dismissed my candidacy' Video

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that the ‘mainstream media has dismissed my candidacy'

Kennedy, who's primary challenging President Biden, spoke to Fox News Digital on June 20, 2023 during a campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire.

CNN's Twitter account posted a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday focused on his "shirtless workout" and angered liberals, who questioned the network and wondered if they had re-hired ex-CEO Chris Licht. 

"There's nothing junior about presidential candidate RFK Jr.'s pecs after his shirtless workout went viral," CNN's tweet read. 

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan responded to the report asking, "sorry what?" Did CNN just re-hire Chris Licht? I am lost for words." 

"What is this?" he continued. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Fox studio in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "The Faulkner Focus"at Fox News Channel Studios on June 02, 2023 in New York City.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

BILL MAHER ‘SURPRISED’ BY HOW WELL ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. POLLS AGAINST BIDEN

CNN's Jeanne Moos, according to the tweet, said Kennedy had a body that "even Rocky wouldn't mind."

"President pecs will face a heavy lift against Joe Biden," she continued, adding that he's won the title of "macho man." 

"I take no pleasure in reporting that cable news is at it again," The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz said.

Kennedy tweeted a video Sunday of himself doing push-ups and wrote, "Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seen during a Sirius XM event

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 05: Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks as Michael Smerconish hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at The Centre Theater on June 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

YOUTUBE SAYS IT REMOVED JORDAN PETERSON INTERVIEW OF RFK JR. FOR VIOLATING VACCINE POLICY

Another wrote, "The most trusted name in news," in response to the clip posted by CNN. 

MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" producer Lauren Peikoff asked, "Why is this a headline? WHY?" 

Kennedy wrote, Wednesday, in a tweet that another one of his interviews was taken down by Youtube. 

"[YouTube] just pulled another of my videos, with former NY Post political reporter [Guart]," Kennedy wrote in a Tuesday Twitter thread. "People made a big deal about Russia supposedly manipulating internet information to influence a presidential election. Shouldn’t we be worried when giant tech corporations do the same?"

RFK Jr. announces 2024 run

Boston, MA - April 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his candidacy for President of the United States in a speech at Boston Park Plaza.  (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When industry and government are so closely linked, there is little difference between ‘private’ and ‘government’ censorship," he continued. "Suppression of free speech is not suddenly OK when it is contracted out to the private corporations that control the public square."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.