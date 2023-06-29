CNN angers liberals with report on viral video showing RFK Jr.'s 'shirtless workout': 'This is news?'

CNN's Twitter account posted a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday focused on his "shirtless workout" and angered liberals, who questioned the network and wondered if they had re-hired ex-CEO Chris Licht.

"There's nothing junior about presidential candidate RFK Jr.'s pecs after his shirtless workout went viral," CNN's tweet read.

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan responded to the report asking, "sorry what?" Did CNN just re-hire Chris Licht? I am lost for words."

"What is this?" he continued.

CNN's Jeanne Moos, according to the tweet, said Kennedy had a body that "even Rocky wouldn't mind."

"President pecs will face a heavy lift against Joe Biden," she continued, adding that he's won the title of "macho man."

"I take no pleasure in reporting that cable news is at it again," The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz said.

Kennedy tweeted a video Sunday of himself doing push-ups and wrote, "Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!"

Another wrote, "The most trusted name in news," in response to the clip posted by CNN.

MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" producer Lauren Peikoff asked, "Why is this a headline? WHY?"

Kennedy wrote, Wednesday, in a tweet that another one of his interviews was taken down by Youtube.

"[YouTube] just pulled another of my videos, with former NY Post political reporter [Guart]," Kennedy wrote in a Tuesday Twitter thread. "People made a big deal about Russia supposedly manipulating internet information to influence a presidential election. Shouldn’t we be worried when giant tech corporations do the same?"

"When industry and government are so closely linked, there is little difference between ‘private’ and ‘government’ censorship," he continued. "Suppression of free speech is not suddenly OK when it is contracted out to the private corporations that control the public square."