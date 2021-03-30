CNN’s Jim Acosta roasted for wearing ‘obnoxious self-flattering’ shirt during coronavirus vaccine photo

Social media had a field day with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Monday night when the former White House correspondent posted a photo of himself donning a self-aggrandizing t-shirt about his reporting, quickly became a trending topic as he was called a "narcissist" by critics.

While receiving a coronavirus vaccine, the infamously vain journalist wore a t-shirt with the text, "In 2020, I covered the impeachment trial & a caucus night (that lasted a week) & the primaries & the covid pandemic & the economic crash & the racial justice protests & Lafayette Square & so many rallies & the death of RBG & the president’s 1AM coronavirus diagnosis & a Supreme Court confirmation & an election night (that lasted a week) & things by tweet & the recounts & the presidential transition & I have a commemorative shirt to prove it."

"My goodness this t-shirt is quite the way of screaming that you're a certifiable narcissist," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote. "Jim Acosta has to be in the top ten of the most self-centered journalists and Americans period."

ABC'S JONATHAN KARL KNOCKS CNN'S JIM ACOSTA IN NEW BOOK: HE EXPLICITLY PLAYS INTO TRUMP'S STRATEGY WITH THE MEDIA

Acosta emerged as a hero of the anti-Trump resistance over the past four years and often made himself the center of attention by shouting questions, grandstanding during press briefings, and arguing with members of the Trump administration.

"Someone should probably inform Jim that he's contributing to vaccine refusal rates by continuing to make everything an obnoxious self-flattering spectacle," journalist Michael Tracey responded.

The shirt is currently on sale on the White House Correspondents’ Association website.

Many others mocked Acosta's choice of attire:

CNN’S JIM ACOSTA ROASTED FOR SAYING COVERING TRUMP WAS ‘NONSTOP NATIONAL EMERGENCY,’ ‘MIGHT MERIT HAZARD PAY’

Late last year, Acosta was mocked for claiming that covering Trump was "an experience that might merit hazard pay."

Acosta was moved off the White House beat when Trump's presidency ended.

During his time in the White House, Acosta became known for his combative style of questioning members of the administration and favoring bombastic editorializing over disinterested reporting. He’s sparred with everyone from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller to Trump himself and famously refused to give up a microphone in 2018 after he engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with Trump at a press conference.

Acosta refused to pass the microphone to a female White House aide and there was brief contact between the two. His White House pass was revoked later that day but it was eventually restored when CNN argued that it violated the network and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights. The encounter with the aide didn’t change his style, as Acosta continued his aggressive behavior toward members of the Trump administration.

Kaitlan Collins replaced Acosta as CNN's chief White House correspondent when Biden took office.