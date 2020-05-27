CNBC host accuses colleague of abusing position to appease Trump

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNBC’s “Squawk Box” got uncomfortable on Wednesday during an intense on-air spat when co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin accused colleague Joe Kernen of abusing his position to appease President Trump.

The on-air spat started when Kernen accused Sorkin of panicking about the coronavirus pandemic.

“You panicked about the market, you panicked about COVID, you panicked bout the ventilators, you panicked about the PPE, you panicked about ever going out again,” Kernen said.

“Joseph, you didn’t panic about anything,” Sorkin shouted.

Kernen asked, “What good is that? What good is it?”

Sorkin appeared to get angrier as the conversation went on and was visibly frustrated.

“One hundred thousand people died. One hundred thousand people died, Joe, and all you did was try to help your friend the president. That’s what you did. Every single morning on this show. Every single morning on this show. You abused and abused your position,” Sorkin said.

Kernen responded that he simply wanted to help “investors keep their cool” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As it turned out that’s what they should have done,” Kernen said.

Sorkin them dismissed Kernen, telling him to “do the news” while clearly upset.

The video quickly went viral and “Squawk Box” returned to its regular programming after the spat.

CNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.