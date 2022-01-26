Former Clinton adviser on 'America's Newsroom': 'Rarely seen poll numbers this bad'

Former Clinton advisor and Democrat pollster Mark Penn joined ‘Americas Newsroom’ to discuss Biden's continuing drop in polls as COVID-19, inflation, and crime is on the rise. Penn said Biden is facing a "double-barreled" problem.

BIDEN SEES TOUGHER COVERAGE AS POLITICAL STRUGGLES MOUNT: ‘NO LONGER SEEN AS COMPETENT’

MARK PENN: The president has the double-barreled problem of people are upset that the virus is continuing. But I think even more importantly, now that inflation has raged and therefore so few people think the economy is going in the right direction. As you know, when things are going badly, the ins get voted out. And that can be a very powerful force here, and I rarely have seen numbers this bad in recent times.

