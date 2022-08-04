‘Climate change’ means it is time to 'reimagine' college football calendar, claims USA Today sports columnist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

USA Today Sports columnist Dan Wolken claimed that a new college football season schedule needs to be dreamed up in order to handle the threat of climate change.

In response to a Wednesday ESPN article exploring whether a reimagined college football season calendar could be a good idea, Wolken tweeted that "extreme heat" and "climate change" make this idea completely necessary.

The ESPN article in question polled "decision-makers" within the sport and "those who would be directly impacted" weigh the "pros and cons of such theoretical changes."

Regardless of his actual decision-making relevance with the college football world, Wolken gave a ringing endorsement to shifting the schedule around in order to deal with climate change on Thursday.

Sharing Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde’s tweet about the article – in which the journo mentioned the article has "some good" and "some unrealistic" ideas – Wolken commented that climate change should prompt administrators to change the schedule.

He wrote, "If you want to actually reimagine the college football calendar, I’d start with the reality that extreme heat and climate change is going to have a major impact."

Wolken also threw a passive-aggressive insult at the people who could make these scheduling changes, adding that actually making these changes for the climate "that would require vision and college athletics administrators really don’t do that."

Taking Wolken seriously, Forde responded to his comment, tweeting, "Fair point."

Previously, Wolken advocated that the college football schedule be altered on account of the threat of coronavirus.

In another passive-aggressive tweet from 2020 meant to shame the SEC commissioner, Wolken wrote, "In response to a question about what would constitute a successful season, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said ‘Naming an SEC champion this year’ in Atlanta on Dec. 19. No comment on health and safety of participants."

These types of statements have also earned Wolken, and other journalists pushing for sports to be suspended due to COVID-19, the colloquial nickname "coronabro" from others in sports media.

Forde has a history of being a "coronabro" as well. In 2021, he tweeted, "Not saying this is a causal relationship, but: the three coaches who seemed the least interested in wearing their masks this season were Brad Underwood, Bob Huggins and Chris Beard. Gone, gone, gone."