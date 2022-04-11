Travis: Climate activists slashing SUV tires not a great message for Democrats to win back suburban moms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of news that left-wing climate activists are intentionally slashing SUV tires in order to fight global warming, Outkick founder Clay Travis remarked that it is just the latest way Democrat-aligned figures are further alienating the suburban demographic they need to win in the midterms.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity reported the "climate-religious cult" is destroying their credibility by engaging in such behavior.

"I wonder if they do that to John Kerry's private jet," he asked Travis, after the group "Adbusters" reportedly asked its followers to stuff gravel in valve stems or slash tires and then provide a leaflet on the windshield to explain why the vandalism was done.

Travis pointed to the vandalism plans and the return of executive-mandated masking in Philadelphia as potential problems for Democrats in November.

"Do you know where right now Democrats are hemorrhaging support -- suburban women because they're making kids wear masks still in New York City; They just brought him back in Philadelphia," he said.

"Suburban moms are terrified that their kids are going to get pulled back out of school; that they're not going to be able to go back to normal. And now you're going to deflate the tires of their SUVs that they are trying to drive all of their kids around in all day long?" he asked.

Travis added that if the Democrats and their aligned leftist activists continue on the paths they are on, November will be an "unmitigated disaster" for them versus the GOP.

"They can't even get out of their own way," he said.

The "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" host added that in terms of President Biden, he already has the antithesis of the "Midas Touch" – where everything he touches "turns to crap" – citing climate change regulations, border policy, COVID policy or the wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine.