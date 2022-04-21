Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Clay Travis warns inflation is 'breaking' budgets as gas prices soar: Americans 'struggling deeply'

Americans grapple with high consumer prices as inflation continues to rise

Fox News Staff
The Outkick founder explained the impact of the skyrocketing inflation rate on everyday Americans as prices at the pump and grocery store continue to soar.

OutKick founder Clay Travis warned the skyrocketing inflation rate is a "massive issue" and "breaking" Americans' budgets nationwide, Thursday, as prices at the pump continue to soar. Travis argued the inflation rate "bites" on "Fox & Friends" as it spikes to a four decade high.

FORMER TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER WARNS WE ARE ALREADY IN A RECESSION 

CLAY TRAVIS: We know, Steve, that inflation is a tax on people who spend the majority of their funds on day-to-day life, and I've been there before, and I know a lot of viewers out there have been, and that 8.5 % bites when you are having to spend virtually every dollar that you make on work, and there's a lot of people out there that the money they spend to get to work is a huge part of their overall budget, and it is breaking many of those budgets, unfortunately. 

