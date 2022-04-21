Clay Travis warns inflation is 'breaking' budgets as gas prices soar: Americans 'struggling deeply'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis warned the skyrocketing inflation rate is a "massive issue" and "breaking" Americans' budgets nationwide, Thursday, as prices at the pump continue to soar. Travis argued the inflation rate "bites" on "Fox & Friends" as it spikes to a four decade high.

CLAY TRAVIS: We know, Steve, that inflation is a tax on people who spend the majority of their funds on day-to-day life, and I've been there before, and I know a lot of viewers out there have been, and that 8.5 % bites when you are having to spend virtually every dollar that you make on work, and there's a lot of people out there that the money they spend to get to work is a huge part of their overall budget, and it is breaking many of those budgets, unfortunately.

