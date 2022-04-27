Clay Travis: Twitter may be ‘pulling back guardrails’ that favored left-wingers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday said Twitter’s restrictions which "rigged" the platform in favor of "left-wingers" may be changing after Tesla-founder Elon Musk struck a deal to buy the company. Travis said he's seen his follower count surge by almost 20,000 in two days, while left-wing pundits have complained of losing followers.

TWITTER APPROPRIATELY EXPLODES OVER NEWS OF ELON MUSK SALE: ‘GULP’

CLAY TRAVIS: It's a great question and I don't know the answer. I'm up almost 20,000 Twitter followers in basically the 48 hours since it was announced that Elon Musk was going to be buying Twitter. There are a lot of different theories you could toss out there. This is abnormal. I haven't seen any follower count surge like this in years and really haven't ever seen anything like this. One theory, obviously, is that a lot more conservative people, as Elon Musk has bought Twitter, have been coming on to the site.

But the difference is it's not just conservatives gaining, it's left-wingers losing which makes me wonder whether Twitter is starting to pull back on some of the guardrails that they put up, which were rigged in favor of left-wingers. And they're doing that because they are worried that Elon Musk may be coming in and starting to publicize potentially some of the algorithms, some of the behind-the-scenes data manipulation that was going on inside of Twitter. So I'd lean more towards that. I think that we're just seeing some of these restrictions taken off. And the result is you're seeing what conservatives have argued for a long time, that this was a rigged social media game designed to favor the left-wingers.

