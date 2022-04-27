Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Clay Travis: Twitter may be ‘pulling back guardrails’ that favored left-wingers

Pundits see dramatic swings in followers following Elon Musk news

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Musk deal forces Twitter to reverse ‘rigged social media game’: Clay Travis Video

Musk deal forces Twitter to reverse ‘rigged social media game’: Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis argues Twitter changes prove conservative arguments that the platform was designed to ‘benefit left-wingers.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday said Twitter’s restrictions which "rigged" the platform in favor of "left-wingers" may be changing after Tesla-founder Elon Musk struck a deal to buy the company. Travis said he's seen his follower count surge by almost 20,000 in two days, while left-wing pundits have complained of losing followers. 

TWITTER APPROPRIATELY EXPLODES OVER NEWS OF ELON MUSK SALE: ‘GULP’

CLAY TRAVIS: It's a great question and I don't know the answer. I'm up almost 20,000 Twitter followers in basically the 48 hours since it was announced that Elon Musk was going to be buying Twitter. There are a lot of different theories you could toss out there. This is abnormal. I haven't seen any follower count surge like this in years and really haven't ever seen anything like this. One theory, obviously, is that a lot more conservative people, as Elon Musk has bought Twitter, have been coming on to the site. 

But the difference is it's not just conservatives gaining, it's left-wingers losing which makes me wonder whether Twitter is starting to pull back on some of the guardrails that they put up, which were rigged in favor of left-wingers. And they're doing that because they are worried that Elon Musk may be coming in and starting to publicize potentially some of the algorithms, some of the behind-the-scenes data manipulation that was going on inside of Twitter. So I'd lean more towards that. I think that we're just seeing some of these restrictions taken off. And the result is you're seeing what conservatives have argued for a long time, that this was a rigged social media game designed to favor the left-wingers.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Twitter ‘pulling back guardrails’ after Musk takeover: Clay Travis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.