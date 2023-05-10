Clay Travis' Bud Light cooler experiment goes viral: 'Most successful conservative boycott we've ever seen'

OutKick founder Clay Travis said not even free Bud Lights are enough to tempt consumers right now, sharing his findings from a viral beer experiment on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. Travis posted on Twitter that he attended an event near Nashville over the weekend and saw a stocked cooler filled with unwanted Bud Lights.

BUD LIGHT STILL FACING OUTRAGE AFTER ONE OF ‘MOST POLARIZING’ SOCIAL MEDIA GAFFES EVER, INDUSTRY GURU SAYS

CLAY TRAVIS: The cooler had a bunch of different types of beer. And so when the event started, there were bands playing. It was a lot of fun. I opened the cooler and I reached in and I said, Oh, this is interesting. You had MichUltra – and I understand MichUltra is also an Anheuser-Busch product – and then you had Yuengling and you actually had a couple of other ranch waters and other things in there and a lot of Bud Lights. And when I opened it up, I turned to my wife and I said, 'Hey, I bet nobody here will come and take a Bud Light and we'll look back in several hours and I bet this thing will be filled basically with only Bud Light.'

They didn't restock the cooler. It was just right there, pop the top, grab whatever beer you want, and by late in the evening, all that was left was Bud Light. And since I posted these videos, by the way, guys, I've had so many people reach out to me, particularly all over the South, and say, this is happening at my golf course or this is happening at my minor league baseball stadium, or all these different places where people walk up and make a choice about what kind of beer they want. So I think it's symptomatic, emblematic of what Bud Light is dealing with all over the country right now.

In a report released by Beer Business Daily, the beer company, along with its brands, Bud Light and Budweiser, faced net losses for four weeks in April leading up to April 29. This followed initial reports that showed Bud Light in-store sales dropped 26% in the week of April 22.

According to the report, Bud Light was down 21.4%.

Data from Connecticut-based Bump Williams Consulting also showed that total sales for Bud Light fell by 8% for the year so far, costing the company approximately $5 billion in losses.

Travis said Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has triggered the "most successful conservative boycott" of any product and it shows no signs of stopping.

"You will not see Bud Light at SEC and ACC [football] tailgates this fall. 100 percent," he said.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.