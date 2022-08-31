Clay Travis applauds Gavin Newsom family donating to Ron DeSantis: 'His own in-laws see through the lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out the "humor" in Gavin Newsom's family supporting Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign despite the ongoing feud between the two presidential hopefuls. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Travis unpacked how "diametrically opposed" the governors are on numerous political issues and how even Newsom's family saw he "got everything wrong."

TRUST LINKED TO GAVIN NEWSOM'S IN-LAWS MADE CONTRIBUTION TO DESANTIS PAC

CLAY TRAVIS: Well, the only thing I can think of for Gavin Newsom to do is to take everybody to the French Laundry and try to bring them all back together to make up for the fact that his own family likes Ron DeSantis. I love this story. I absolutely love it. If Gavin Newsom had a shred of humor in his body at all, he would have fun with this. I'm sure he's humiliated because of how aggressive he's come out against Ron DeSantis. There's a possibility that this could be a presidential election in 2024 or 2028. These guys don't like each other, and they had such diametrically opposed perspectives when it comes to COVID. California and Gavin Newsom got everything wrong, and Florida and Ron DeSantis got everything right on the data. And I think, deep in his heart, Gavin Newsom knows that and he's so bothered by it that he can't stop talking about Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. But obviously, his own in-laws see through the lies.

