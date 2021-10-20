Clay Travis on Aaron Rodgers' comments: Woke culture represents the antithesis of everything sports stands for

Outkick Founder Clay Travis reacted Wednesday to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments on "woke cancel culture" following controversy over his taunt towards Chicago Bears fans.

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS SAYS HE WAS A TARGET OF 'PC WOKE CULTURE' FOLLOWING INTERACTION WITH BEARS FANS

CLAY TRAVIS: I don’t think anybody’s going to cancel Aaron Rodgers… he’s playing at an MVP level again this year. His team’s won five in a row… I do think that this woke culture represents the antithesis of everything that sports stands for—the meritocracy, excellence, and being able to speak your mind are all to me firmaments of the sports culture.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Watch 'Going Deep with Clay Travis' Saturday, Oct. 24, exclusively on Fox Nation.