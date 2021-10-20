Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Clay Travis on Aaron Rodgers' comments: Woke culture represents the antithesis of everything sports stands for

'Being able to speak your mind' is a 'firmament' of sports culture, said Travis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Clay Travis: Woke culture represents the antithesis of everything sports stands for Video

Clay Travis: Woke culture represents the antithesis of everything sports stands for

Outkick Founder Clay Travis reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ comments on ‘woke cancel culture’

Outkick Founder Clay Travis reacted Wednesday to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments on "woke cancel culture" following controversy over his taunt towards Chicago Bears fans. 

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS SAYS HE WAS A TARGET OF 'PC WOKE CULTURE' FOLLOWING INTERACTION WITH BEARS FANS

CLAY TRAVIS: I don’t think anybody’s going to cancel Aaron Rodgers… he’s playing at an MVP level again this year. His team’s won five in a row… I do think that this woke culture represents the antithesis of everything that sports stands for—the meritocracy, excellence, and being able to speak your mind are all to me firmaments of the sports culture. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Clay Travis previews new Fox Nation show ‘Going Deep’ examining college football culture Video

Watch 'Going Deep with Clay Travis' Saturday, Oct. 24, exclusively on Fox Nation.

This article was written by Fox News staff.