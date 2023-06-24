Classical learning schools grow across US in latest push to challenge public school dominance

A movement, known as classical education, has been gaining popularity across the country, coinciding with more Americans seeking alternatives to the public education system. This learning style is aimed at instilling knowledge, as well as virtue in students.

There are now over 200 charter programs with a classically-oriented bent. The phenomenon has gained steam in the last two years alone.

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR SHAPIRO DEFENDS SCHOOL CHOICE: 'EVERY CHILD OF GOD' DESERVES 'QUALITY EDUCATION'

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," the founders of Trinity's Classical Academy, Amy Dieckman and Kelly Niebuhr discussed how they are leading the classical education charge, detailing what prompted them to launch an alternative education system for their community and beyond.

"Well, as a grandparent and looking at the headlines, I was concerned, and I stumbled upon classical Christian education and started soliciting my friends," founder Amy Dieckman explained to co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

"We did more research. And after reading Pete's book, we all got together and decided that it was something that our area was lacking, and we needed another alternative in our community."

STATES PASS UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE AMID PARENTAL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: 'TEACHERS UNIONS AWAKENED SLEEPING GIANT'

Campos-Duffy, who uses a classical education strategy with her own children, weighed in, reminding viewers that these methods have been around for "thousands of years."

Co-founder Kelly Niebuhr backed Campos-Duffy's claim, further detailing the beneficial particularities of classical education.

"What's the difference between traditional Christian education and classical Christian education? Classical education differs in many ways, but some primary ways would be content. You're viewing each subject through the lens of scripture. So it's giving students a really firm foundation in their Christian worldview and in their faith. And the methodology is different," Niebuhr began.

"So, all across classical schools they use something called the Trivium, which is cutting with the grain of how students learn and K-12. It's divided into three sections grammar, logic and rhetoric, and it's just again building a foundation of their knowledge and giving them the tools to learn so that they can be self learners and critical thinkers," she said, Saturday.

"Finally, the outcome is what attracted my husband and I to classical education is that you're producing, especially in the Christian Education Disciples of Christ, someone who has a really strong Christian worldview and the critical thinking aspect."

Trinity's Classical Academy is starting small when they open, with their school initially offering grades K-2, then plans to add a grade every year that they are open.

Co-founder Kelly Niebuhr concluded, explaining that their school has attracted "quite a bit of interest" within her community.

"We had a fellowship night and lots of young families. Kelly is a mother of three under three. And, you know, that whole generation are looking for a different alternative besides homeschooling," Niebuhr said.