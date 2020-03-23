Grassley blasts Democrats over relief impasse: 'They just don't recognize what a serious situation it is'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, has slammed Democrats who are blocking debate on the so-called "Phase Three" coronavirus relief bill.

"I thought we would have this thing done by now -- today -- considering how very, very serious this situation is," Grassley told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto in a phone interview Monday "It's not only a health situation, but an economic situation. There should be no playing of politics."

Grassley noted Republicans gladly passed the so-called "Phase Two" stimulus bill proposed by House Democrats without any major revisions because they understood the urgency of the situation and the needs of the American people.

DEMOCRATS DERAIL CORONAVIRUS AID BILL

"There were a lot of things that we Republicans swallowed that we didn’t like," he said. "This is time to put politics behind. It is extraordinary [what] the Democrats are doing. They just don’t recognize what a serious situation it is."

According to Grassley, the Democrats are holding up cash payments to Americans struggling due to the sudden onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which has been blocked twice by Senate Democrats, would have provided $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to couples whose income is under a certain threshold.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"It is not going to the wealthy. It is going to people [and] phasing out at $75,000 for the individual ... it’s only [for] people that might need cash for the problems of unemployment," Grassley said. "We did what the Democrats wanted us to do. They wanted us to beef up unemployment compensation."

"And we did that several years ago. So, yes, $600 on top of what every state gives for unemployment."

Some of the other measures Grassley said are being held up by the Democratic blockage include $75 billion for American hospitals as well as "enhancements" to Medicaid reimbursement for states and a "beefing-up" of Medicare payments."

"It's a real problem right now -- I don't know why they don't understand that."