Wray claims FBI has taken '40 corrective measures' after damning watchdog report on FISA abuse

FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed on "Special Report" Wednesday that the bureau has undertaken a wide-ranging corrective effort in the wake of the Justice Department inspector general's damning report that found the agency repeatedly violated surveillance rules.

"I think that IG report describes conduct that I consider unacceptable and unrepresentative of who the FBI is as an institution and cannot be allowed to happen again, and I’ve made that very clear to our workforce," Wray told host Bret Baier.

DOJ'S FISA REPORT CONTRADICTS CLAIMS BY DEMOCRATS, MEDIA FIGURES THAT SURVEILLANCE RULES WERE STRICTLY OBSERVED

"Now," Wray added, "I’ve put in place an entirely new leadership team. And even though I wasn’t director at the time of all of this, my team and I are fiercely committed to making sure we fix the problems of the past. We have accepted every finding and recommendation in that IG report but then gone above and beyond, put in place 40 corrective measures that enhance our training, strengthen our processes, build in more oversight and accountability and have referred employees -- current employees -- for discipline."

Wray, a former assistant attorney general during the George W. Bush administration, added that "the most senior people involved in this activity ... are long gone, either terminated -- some during my tenure -- or retired or resigned."

The director further told Baier that the bureau has assigned agents to assist Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham in his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation and acknowledged the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has "raised serious concerns and questions, which is why I ordered an after-action review by our inspection division, to take a look at whether or not the FBI’s policies and procedures need to be changed and if there are any current employees left who may bear any responsibility for this conduct."

Hours before the interview aired, a divided federal appeals panel in Washington D.C. ordered a lower court to dismiss the Justice Department's case against Flynn, likely ending the years-long legal saga stemming from the Russia investigation

