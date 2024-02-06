Christian school expels students after mom refused to remove her OnlyFans ad from car: 'Repent of these sins'

Florida mom Michelle Cline’s children have been expelled from a Christian school after she sparked controversy with a window decal advertising her participation in a website associated with explicit content.

Parents at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares, Florida, objected to Cline's large car decal advertising her OnlyFans account. She was initially told to drop her kids off across the street, but after allegedly responding to backlash by displaying an even larger decal on her car, the school decided to expel her family altogether, according to a letter obtained by Fox 35 Orlando.

"As we discussed with you both previously, when School administration learned that you were displaying a sticker promoting a pornographic website on your vehicles, we confronted you and did not immediately terminate our partnership with your family," the letter from the school board said. "Despite this wrong, LCPS desired to show love to your family, and particularly your children. We asked you to remove the advertisement, or park off-site."

The letter went on to say, "We hoped this loving confrontation would cause you to reconsider and repent of these sins. We hoped to continue ministering to your children and hoped that the conversation would result in your repentance and a change of your behavior."

School leadership described how they objected to how Cline had linked her "actual identity and public behavior with the identity of her children," and alleged the Clines had broken an agreement they signed when enrolling their children at the school in the first place, which stated "a parent or student causing unresolved disharmony and conflict with staff or other parents" could result in expulsion.

The letter also cited that Florida law "makes it a crime for a person to ‘knowingly exhibit for a monetary consideration to a minor … a motion picture’ or knowingly provide a minor with ‘an admission ticket or pass’ to specific sexual content." The school referred to another statute stating "an adult may not knowingly distribute to a minor on school property, or post on school property…"

If Cline removes the decals, takes down her OnlyFans account and desires to "seek repentance and restoration," school leadership said they could consider reinstating her children.

When Fox News Digital reached out to school leadership, LCPS head Jeremy Thomas offered a statement about the school’s commitment to Christian moral values and "the innocence of children" being protected.

"Liberty Christian Preparatory School is taking appropriate action to protect the innocence of children. Pornography is a vice and a sexual sin that destroys lives and breaks up marriages. The negative impact of pornography on youth can result in future long-term relationship issues. Consuming, producing, distributing, or advertising pornography is inconsistent with the teachings of the Bible, the Church, and LCP. Scripture is clear that anyone who causes children to sin will be subject to the judgment of Christ, absent sincere repentance and turning from sin to Him."

The head of the school went on to write, "Christ came to save sinners, and died so that all can enter into eternal life and experience His joy. LCP desires to help families nurture and educate their children in the love of God and what is good. LCP does not intend to comment further at this time, but reserves the right should circumstances require."

Prior to the expulsion, Cline defended her OnlyFans, stating it provides a "comfortable way of life" for her family.

"My husband and I had this, you know little wild, behind closed-doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share," Cline told a local news outlet. "For me, it supports my family . This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I am not breaking the law, I just offended people."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.