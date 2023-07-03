Christian, Jewish groups sue to protect abortion access in unexpected twist on religious freedom

The abortion issue is taking a surprising turn in some states thanks to a number of religious groups arguing that red state restrictions violate their "religious freedom."

Pam Belluck, a health and science writer for The New York Times, emerged among those who brought the topic to the forefront, writing last week that Christian and Jewish groups in several states have filed lawsuits making the allegation that bans and restrictions "infringe on their faiths."

More specifically, the challenges stem from claims that the bans go beyond what these denominations view as reasonable restrictions.

US CATHOLIC BISHOPS ISSUE SHARP REBUKE TO PRO-ABORTION CATHOLIC MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

"[It's proof that] religious liberty doesn’t operate in one direction," University of Texas legal professor Elizabeth Sepper told the Times.

At the epicenter of one religious liberty dispute is Cara Berg Raunick, a Jewish woman who not only argued that a pregnant woman's life should take priority over an unborn child's, but also that the belief that life begins at conception is a "Christian" one.

"That is a religious and values-based comment," Berg Raunick said, quoted by The Associated Press. "A fetus is potential life, and that is worthy of great respect and is not to be taken lightly, but it does not supersede the life and health of the mother, period."

ABORTION SURVIVORS ON NEW LATE-TERM ABORTION BILLS: ‘WHERE WERE MY RIGHTS IN THE WOMB?’

The Indiana resident said Republican legislators, who passed an abortion ban that Gov. Eric Holcomb, R., signed into law last August, frequently cited their personal religious beliefs as a deciding factor behind their vote.

In December, however, a judge sided with dissidents of multiple faiths who alleged the ban violated what their personal religious views dictated was acceptable concerning abortion.

The lawsuit, led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana, claimed the abortion ban violated a 2015 religious freedom law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

NEAR-TOTAL ABORTION BANS FAIL IN SOUTH CAROLINA, NEBRASKA AS REPUBLICAN HOLDOUTS EXPRESS CONCERNS

Last Friday, Indiana's Supreme Court ruled against separate claims that the ban violates the state constitution's privacy protections, overturning a county judge's ruling that allowed abortions to continue in The Hoosier State despite the ban in place.

The ACLU's challenge is still ongoing, however.

In Kentucky, an abortion ban faced challenges from three Jewish women who are looking to overturn the law by citing their religious beliefs beginning last year. That challenge is still underway.

In the Christian faith, some among denominations such as the United Church of Christ and the Episcopal Church argue in favor of abortion access – but to different degrees.

According to Belluck, for instance, the Episcopal church supports abortion access for women whose physical or mental health is endangered by their pregnancy or in the event of "serious fetal abnormalities."

Some Christian denominations have filed lawsuits in Florida, challenging the six-week abortion ban signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.