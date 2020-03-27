Chris Wallace on Massie wanting to delay vote: 'You're talking about people's lives'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Business anchor Chris Wallace appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Friday ahead of the House vote on the coronavirus relief package to call Rep. Thomas Massie’s objection to the bill for the sake of Congress conducting parliamentary “niceties” and a quorum count.

“[The bill] clearly has an overwhelming majority in the House,” Wallace told “America’s Newsroom.”

“The fate of the bill is not in doubt,” Wallace said.

Wallace's comments came after Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., furiously objected to a simple voice vote that required only a minimal number of lawmakers to travel. As part of his push, Massie wanted to ensure there was a quorum, which required half of the members to show up on Capitol Hill.

So as President Trump and others accused him of grandstanding, hundreds of lawmakers were summoned to Washington, D.C. Thursday night and Friday morning from coronavirus-ravaged communities in New York, California and elsewhere. This, despite strict guidelines from the Capitol physician advising lawmakers not to congregate at the Capitol and stay in their offices until needed to avoid the spread of the virus that has already infected several lawmakers.

While Massie was able to ensure many lawmakers showed up for the vote, he was not, in the end, able to force a roll call.

Wallace pointed out the impertinence of Massie's decision.

“You’re talking about people’s lives,” Wallace said.

Wallace went on to say, “A lot of them would have to get on planes, be in crowded areas, come back to vote — all of the things they’re not supposed to do. Also, people are really counting on this money getting out. Tom Massey isn’t going to affect the outcome of the vote — he can delay for 24 hours. It just seems like a real waste of time,” Wallace said in the pre-vote interview.

The legislation will provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

