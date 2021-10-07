Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden's zero-dollar claim 'might be the dumbest spin line I've ever heard'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, weighing in on President Biden and his team's continuous claims the president's Build Back Better agenda "costs zero dollars." The administration has repeated the claim despite loud condemnations from the Washington Post's fact-checker, budget analysts and at least one columnist who supports the infrastructure bills associated with the agenda.

CHRIS WALLACE: I've been in Washington for more than 40 years and this might be the dumbest spin line I've ever heard, that a $3 trillion bill costs nothing, because you're going to pay for it. I mean, I don't know, when you bought your last car and you paid for it, did you think, "Well, I got that for free, that costs nothing?" No, you paid for it. So you could say -- and I don't think actually this will even be true – that it'll add nothing to the debt, but it certainly doesn't cost nothing. It's not free. It costs whatever it costs.

