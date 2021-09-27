Chris Cuomo sexual harassment accuser: CNN host hasn’t changed since he ‘groped’ me

The veteran television journalist who accused CNN host Chris Cuomo of sexually harassing her when they worked together at ABC News doesn’t think the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake has learned his lesson.

In a guest essay for the New York Times published Friday, former executive producer Shelley Ross wrote Cuomo squeezed the cheek of her buttock without her permission in 2005. She also produced an email where Cuomo appeared to admit to the incident and apologized for his behavior. Ross expected CNN’s most-watched host to have evolved since the incident occurred, but feels his response to her essay prove he’s "no more enlightened" today than he was at the time of the inappropriate touching.

"I was hoping that in 15, 16 years that he had changed, but he's no more enlightened today than he was then, as demonstrated by his response," Ross told Insider.

Ross’ essay included a copy of an email from Cuomo the same evening where he said he was "ashamed" of his behavior and even noted actor Christian Slater had been arrested for similar conduct. Cuomo, who was 34 at the time of the alleged incident, asked Ross to pass along an apology to her "very good and noble husband," and also "I apologize to you as well, for even putting you in such a position." He added he would remember his lesson the next time he was happy to see her.

In a statement to the Times, Cuomo reiterated his apology to Ross while noting their interaction was "not sexual in nature."

"As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it," Cuomo said.

However, Ross doesn’t seem satisfied with Cuomo’s statement.

"I don't acknowledge that there's anything that was 'our interaction.' I was not a participant," Ross told Insider. "I was groped. And so to say that I acknowledge interaction, no. That shows a lack of enlightenment."

Ross wrote last week she didn't wish for Cuomo to be fired from CNN, where he's been an anchor since 2013. She instead urged him to "journalistically repent" for his behavior.

Ross did not immediately respond when asked Monday if she feels Cuomo should lose his platform after showing a "lack of enlightenment" since her Times essay was published.

The CNN host also came under fire this year for giving private advice to his brother then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., during his sexual harassment scandal. A report from New York Attorney General Letitia James noted the CNN host was one of the trusted outside confidants whose commitment to protecting the governor contributed to Albany's "toxic" workplace culture. Gov. Cuomo resigned from office last month.

Cuomo did not inform viewers that he was accused of inappropriate behavior during Friday’s edition of "Cuomo Prime Time."

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

