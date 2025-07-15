Chris Cuomo says AOC is 'symbol of the demise of the Democratic Party,' urges Dems to move on from her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Cuomo said on his podcast Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is a "symbol of the demise" of the Democrats and urged the party to move on from her.

Cuomo warned Democrats that backing candidates like Ocasio-Cortez — who prioritize the needs of "the few over the many" — will ultimately lead to the party’s downfall, calling attention given to her a "huge f-----g mistake."

The former CNN anchor stated that the current meaning of "woke" is about "weighing the needs and wants of the few over the many," and that the Democrats are making that mistake once again by legitimizing the New York City congresswoman.

CHRIS CUOMO SLAMS CHRIS MURPHY FOR 'CHEAP SHOT' SUGGESTION THAT TRUMP FUNDING CUTS PLAYED PART IN TEXAS FLOODS

"AOC is a major perpetrator and symbol of the demise of the Democratic Party by going too far down the road of favoring the few over the many," he said.

Later on in the show, Cuomo continued his criticisms of Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist, warning Democrats that spotlighting her is aiding the rise of dangerous ideologies into the mainstream.

"I think you're making a mistake paying attention to AOC and this new deference to radical left and radical fundamentalist and radical Islamist sympathies. I think it's a huge f-----g mistake," he asserted.

Cuomo reiterated that Democrats are "once again valuing the few over the many," and warned that the "pickle" they are getting themselves into by supporting Ocasio-Cortez may bring backlash upon them like they've never seen before.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"If you [Democrats] think trans sports got you in a pickle, you're about to be in a whole bucket of brine," he cautioned.

His brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is currently challenging another democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani, in the New York City mayoral race. Mamdani beat Cuomo out for the Democratic nomination last month, but Cuomo is still running in the general election.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville seems to be on the same page as Chris Cuomo, calling out Democrats in April for allowing Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., to define the party.

Carville emphasized the party's deep talent pool that they should be showcasing to help redefine its identity, rather than the ultra-progressive platform that representatives like Ocasio-Cortez promote.

"There's truly depth and talent in the Democratic Party and the faster that we can get them on the field and people seeing them, and the sooner we can get people like Bernie Sanders and AOC not defining who the party is, the better off we're going to be," Carville argued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment.