Chris Cuomo slams Chris Murphy for 'cheap shot' suggestion that Trump funding cuts played part in Texas floods

NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo blasted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Tuesday for his "cheap shot" suggestion that President Donald Trump's cuts to federal funding played a role in the devastating Texas Floods earlier this week.

Cuomo accused the senator of taking a "cheap shot [against] dead kids" to score political points against Trump, and informed his audience that he no longer wants Murphy on the program as a guest.

"Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, I've been trying to get him on the show, now I don't want him," the ex-CNN host said.

Murphy's X post read: "Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters. There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists."

Cuomo noted that the union for the National Weather Service (NWS), which has been critical of Trump's cuts in the past, put out a statement confirming that the NWS was fully staffed at the time of the floods, contradicting Murphy's assertion.

"Meteorologists are not faulting the National Weather Service. They're noting that they began to escalate the flood warnings as much as 12 hours in advance of the floods — so shut up Murphy!" Cuomo exclaimed.

Furthering his point on politicians using the floods in Texas to score points, Cuomo argued that the politicization of tragedies is "killing us."

"We have to see that the interests of the many are being held hostage by the obsessions of the few — on both sides," he said. "They are killing us!"

Earlier in the show, Cuomo condemned the "disgusting" widespread politicization of the disaster on social media, making him question if we're even "a country anymore."

"What brings us together? What is our common concern?" he questioned. "We're just dueling factions of fanatics."

Murphy wasn't the only person Cuomo called out for their political rhetoric surrounding the floods.

Cuomo also denounced Houston pediatrician Dr. Christina Propst for her now-deleted Facebook post wishing all "non-MAGA voters" to be "safe and dry," while hoping that Trump voters "get what they voted for." Propst was fired for her remarks.

Murphy's office declined to comment.