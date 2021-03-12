Chris Cuomo bumped from CNN lineup Friday by pre-planned special as brother's sex misconduct scandal grows

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had the night off Friday as the growing sexual misconduct scandal surrounding his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has led to widespread calls for the Democrat's resignation.

The pro-Cuomo network had announced on Wednesday that it would be airing a coronavirus special anchored by Jake Tapper called, "Back to School: Kids, COVID and the Fight to Reopen" in place of "Cuomo Prime Time."

Earlier Friday, a seventh accuser came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Former Albany reporter Jessica Bakeman alleged in an essay published in New York magazine that the governor touched her inappropriately and made her feel uncomfortable in an attempt to impose his power on the young journalist.

"I never thought the governor wanted to have sex with me. It wasn’t about sex. It was about power," Bakeman wrote. "He uses touching and sexual innuendo to stoke fear in us. That is the textbook definition of sexual harassment."

Bakeman's claims followed those of a sixth accuser, an unnamed staffer who alleged to the Albany Times Union that Cuomo groped her in the governor's mansion late last year.

Cuomo denied the allegations but called the reported details "gut-wrenching."

A report about the alleged groping has since been made to Albany Police by the New York State Executive Chamber.

Nearly every prominent New York Democrat has called on Cuomo to resign, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Jerry Nadler.

The embattled governor has remained defiant by refusing to resign, suggesting such demands are the result of "cancel culture."

The mainstream media previously hailed Cuomo's "leadership" in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, even as a scandal brewed over coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

The controversies have put CNN and star anchor Chris Cuomo in an awkward position.

Rather than cover the Democratic governor objectively, CNN allowed the "Cuomo Prime Time" host to welcome the governor for a series of chummy interviews that lacked substance but were heavy on fanfare.

While Gov. Cuomo's controversial nursing home policy went virtually unmentioned, the CNN anchor made plenty of time for brotherly banter, hyping his sibling's presidential prospects, and even employing prop comedy.

Now, as his brother faces multiple investigations, as well as calls for his resignation and impeachment, Chris Cuomo has said he "obviously" cannot cover the embattled governor despite previously starring in what critics dubbed CNN's "Cuomo-Cuomo variety hour."