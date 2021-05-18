Chris Christie swipes Nikki Haley for 'deferring' to Trump on potential 2024 run: Shows 'weakness, indecision'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie threw some shade at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over remarks she made about whether or not she would run for president in 2024.

Last month, Haley was asked if she would support former President Trump if he threw his hat in the ring, which she said "yes," but also made clear that she would not launch a GOP primary bid against him.

"I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it," Haley told the Associated Press. "That’s something that we will have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made. But yeah, I would, absolutely."

She went on to praise the "working relationship" she had with Trump while serving as UN ambassador.

However, during his appearance on Tuesday's installment of the "Ruthless" podcast, Christie took an indirect jab at Haley when asked about his own 2024 prospects.

"After 2022 is over, we'll make a decision about whether we're going to run or not, but I certainly won't preclude it and I'm also not going to be one of these people who's gonna say, ‘Well, I’ll wait to see what President Trump is gonna do,'" Christie said. "I'm not going to defer to anyone. If I decide that it's what I want to do and I think I'm the best option for the Republican Party and for the country."

He continued, If you're saying you're deferring to someone, that's a real sign of both weakness and indecision and we've already got that in the White House."

Christie also reflected on his 2016 bid for president and spoke about how he derailed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's campaign during a brutal primary debate exchange and the "awful" response he received at the time for endorsing Trump, someone he predicted would ultimately win the Republican nomination.

The governor was also asked about the belief among Republicans that he should have run for president back in 2012 with some of them convinced that he would have beaten President Obama if he was the nominee instead of Mitt Romney. Christie said he "didn't feel ready" at the time.

But he teased co-host Josh Holmes for bringing it up.

"I have to think about it because guys like you ask me about it all the time," Christie told Holmes. "I have no choice. I'd love to forget about it, but son of a b----, you don't let me forget. Thank you very much!"

"You're quite welcome," Holmes chuckled.