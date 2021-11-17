Chris Christie blasts 'partisan' NJ pollster after tight governor's race

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed the state's Monmouth University Poll on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday for having "dampened" the finals days of Republican Jack Ciattarelli's gubernatorial campaign with a survey showing Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy leading by double digits.

Murphy would ultimately win by three points in a state President Joe Biden carried easily.

AS NEW JERSEY'S CIATTARELLI CONCEDES, THE GOP GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEE VOWS TO RUN AGAIN IN FOUR YEARS

CHRIS CHRISTIE: Patrick Murray is a Democratic hack operative who is disguising himself as a college professor at a liberal university … And he said afterwards, 'Oh, well, Trump voters won't speak to me, that's why my poll was wrong.' Well, how about telling us that when you put the poll out that says it's 11 points but I didn't speak to Trump voters? Well, if you were honest with it, it wouldn't have – I will tell you, if you put Jack Ciattarelli on the air, he would tell you it dampened his fundraising in the last six days, and it dampened enthusiasm among some voters who thought the race was over. I think it's – I think it's being done in a partisan way, and – no doubt in my mind. I had to deal with the partisan Monmouth poll for all eight years I was governor.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: