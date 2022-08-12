Expand / Collapse search
Chip Roy torches Merrick Garland's call for Americans to trust DOJ: 'Give me a break'

Fox News Staff
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., on Merrick Garland's response to ordering the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Texas Republican Chip Roy joined "Fox & Friends" to address why it is time to hold the senior FBI and Justice Department officials accountable for tyrannical behavior.

TRUMP FBI RAID: GARLAND SAYS HE APPROVED MAR-A-LAGO SEARCH, DOJ MOVES TO UNSEAL WARRANT

CHIP ROY: You listen to the attorney general, the handpicked nominee of the current president who ran against the former president, saying that he personally approved all this is obviously a little troubling. But then hearing him yesterday say, oh, we're for the even-handed application of the law. Give me a break. He says, in essence, trust us. Trust the DOJ that is going after parents for simply showing up at school board meetings. Trust the federal government that has the DHS leaving our borders wide open while they go after the Border Patrol agents who secure our border, trust them. When the CDC yesterday came out and said, oh, don't worry, all that stuff about quarantines and vaccines, just forget all that. Even though your kids have been shoved in the corner wearing masks, and now they have mental health issues. Trust the federal government that's throwing money at Ukraine and doesn't even know where it's going. Give me a break. Asking us to trust this Department of Justice is an enormous leap of faith for the American people. And they should understand that the American people are sick and tired of empowering bureaucrats. And that's why I think the Republican Party needs to make a strong commitment to the American people that we will defund the tyranny, defund the bureaucrats that are attacking the American people on a daily basis. 

