Chip Roy hammers Mayorkas for 'lying' about border: 'Disinformation' is coming from Biden's DHS

Texas Republican Chip Roy said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is "lying" when he tells the American people and Congress that the border is secure.

Roy joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday and pointed to Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas' report on a man drowning while trying to cross the border into Texas.

"These are real human beings. … I pointed out the mobile morgues in Brooks County, Texas, where 100 and something bodies have been found of migrants. We saw last week a National Guardsman who passed away drowning in the Rio Grande River. That's what I wanted him to own," he told Harris Faulkner.

"He's trying to tell the American people that he has control of the border, and he does not," said Roy, referring to Mayorkas' comments at a House hearing last week.

Mayorkas also announced that DHS created a Disinformation Governance Board to combat online disinformation during his testimony Wednesday before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security .

Roy pointed out the hypocrisy and irony of the DHS creating a disinformation board while Mayorkas continues to claim that his department has the border under control.

"I find it ironic that they're putting forward this disinformation office at DHS. The only disinformation they need to focus on is what the secretary is spewing while Texans get harmed."

Roy said Mayorkas is using asylum "as a cover" to incentivize mass migration to the United States.

"When you send a signal to the world that anybody can come, then people die. People get hurt, Americans die," he added.

"While we watch our young people dying from fentanyl poisonings, and we see the power the cartels have. How can this administration look in the mirror and say that they have operational control of the border and testify in a hearing that they have operational control of the border? When we see facts that clearly indicate anybody with open eyes know the truth. So he's not telling the truth. That's the disinformation we should be concerned about," said Roy.

Roy said the Biden administration does not care how the massive influx of illegal immigrants affects the country.

"He's (Mayorkas) carrying the water for a president who doesn't care if our country gets invaded. It's an invasion."

