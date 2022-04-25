Texas National Guardsman who died trying to rescue migrants received scant media coverage over weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The missing Texas National Guard member who was found dead after trying to rescue two migrants from drowning received almost no televised media coverage from liberal networks over the weekend.

Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, went missing near Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday after trying to save the migrants crossing the river from Mexico into the United States, according to the Texas Military Department.

MSNBC and CNN gave no on-air coverage to the situation from Friday through Sunday morning, and of the big three networks, only ABC News gave it any mention during that time period with just 20 seconds of coverage. NBC News and CBS News both ignored the unfolding tragedy during that time in their broadcasts. The five outlets did give the situation online coverage, and NBC News Now's streaming service has covered the case since Sunday.

In contrast, the ultimately debunked accusation that border agents had "whipped" Haitian migrants received extensive mainstream media print and television coverage last year.

BODY OF MISSING TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER FOUND

"It doesn't look good when you make a huge deal out of border agents 'whipping' migrants (false), but don't make a huge deal out of border agents trying to save migrants," the conservative Media Research Center's Tim Graham told Fox News Digital.

The MRC found the Big Three networks had only done nine combined minutes of coverage on the border in the first three months of 2022.

Multiple sources initially confirmed to Fox News that Evans body was found and recovered in Eagle Pass, Texas Monday morning. In a previous statement to Fox News, the Texas Military Department said Texas Rangers have determined from initial reports that the two migrants Evans tried to rescue "were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking."

Evans' death has brought an outpouring of grief and salutes to his courage from Texas and national officials.

"Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others, and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement shared to Twitter. "I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

BRANDON JUDD ON DEATH OF TEXAS SOLDIER AT BORDER: ‘THIS DIDN’T HAVE TO HAPPEN'

The story has also underscored the humanitarian crisis at the border and the conflation of drug and national security issues at play there.

"We're devastated. I can't even begin to tell you how we feel right now … This is a tragic situation, and it didn't need to happen. If it we would have had the proper program in place, we wouldn't need the National Guardsmen … Because so many of our resources are being pulled out of the field, we have to have National Guardsmen, [Texas] DPS fill the gaps that are left, to try to protect American citizens and keep fentanyl from crossing our borders illegally," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said Monday.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.