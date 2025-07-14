Chip Gaines responds to backlash after Magnolia Network reality show features same-sex family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are facing backlash for their new reality show which features a same-sex couple.

"Back to the Frontier," a show about three American families who attempt to survive as 1880s homesteaders, debuted on HBO Max on July 10. The Gaines are executive producers of the Magnolia Network series, the cable network they co-founded with Warner Bros. Discovery, which was promoted as featuring "family-friendly unscripted programming."

After clips of the show were shared on social media, the Gaines' were criticized by conservative Christian pastors, organizations and media commentators over the show casting two Texas dads and their 10-year-old twin sons, who were born via a surrogate.

Critics claimed the Gaines were promoting an anti-biblical lifestyle while they'd built a media empire professing their Christian faith.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES SAY THEIR 'AWKWARD' NEW HOBBY HAS REIGNITED THEIR 22-YEAR MARRIAGE

Reverend Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, called the casting decision "very disappointing."

"While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word," he wrote on social media. "His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin."

Ed Vitagliano, vice president of the American Family Association, said the move was "sad and disappointing" from the couple who've been "very influential in the evangelical community."

"Moreover, in the past, they have stood firm on the sanctity of marriage regardless of the personal cost that has entailed. We aren’t sure why the Gaines have reversed course, but we are sure of this: ‘Back to the Frontier’ promotes an unbiblical view of human sexuality, marriage, and family –– a view no Christian should embrace," he added in a statement posted to X.

SOCIAL MEDIA POUNCES ON RICK WARREN TWEET ABOUT JESUS: ‘YOU’LL FIND HIM IN THE MIDDLE'

Chip Gaines' July 10 social media post promoting the show was also flooded with thousands of negative comments.

He responded to the backlash on Sunday.

"Talk, ask qustns [sic], listen.. maybe even learn," he told critics. "Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st [sic], understand later/never."

"It’s a sad sunday [sic] when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian," he added with a "heartbreak" emoji.

Gaines also responded to Joel Berry, managing editor of Christian satirical news website The Babylon Bee, who asked Gaines to "filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase."

"Don’t be sad Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there," Gaines replied. "I’m sure everyone will be fine. BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Magnolia Network representatives did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.