Vivek Ramaswamy: 'This is the 1936 Berlin Olympics all over again'

Biotech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy blasted woke companies for their hypocrisy in participating as sponsors for the Beijing Olympics despite China's poor human rights record. On "America’s Newsroom" Friday, Ramaswamy drew parallels between the geopolitical situation that existed before the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It's corporate hypocrisy. Either you care about social justice or you don’t, but you can’t have it both ways. I think the facts matter here. This is the 1936 Berlin Olympics all over again. Actually, history teaches us a lot. The Nazi regime was using the Olympics as a show of propaganda to cover up against its mistreatment of Jews and other minorities in Germany. It worked. There was a call for boycotting then. Very few did and it legitimized the Nazi regime. That’s what is happening in China today. I believe what we see are some of the worst human rights atrocities since Germany against the Uyghurs.

Companies have to make a choice. They will either stand up for Black Lives Matter and other social justice movements in the United States and be consistent in their stance as global companies or they ultimately decide they’re companies and will do what makes the most profit, but it will be up to other actors to step in. My view here is this is a geopolitical issue, a moment for the U.S. government to step in to exercise power at a moment where China is vulnerable.

