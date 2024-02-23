Chicago mom decries school board's vote to remove uniformed officers from schools: 'Disappointed, saddened'

A Chicago mother expressed her frustration over the Board of Education's vote to remove uniformed police officers from schools in the Windy City, warning not all families are on board with the decision.

Yalila Herrera, who has three out of six of her children in Chicago Public Schools, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss her reaction to the board's vote.

"I've never realized one important word that comes to mind, and that is choice. This word in particular has been under attack. I constantly say my prayers as I drop off my children, and it's very disappointing," Herrera told Pete Hegseth on Friday.

"And it's unfortunate because not everyone is in agreement with this result. We need our police officers to have that bond, that special bond with our students and our staff. We're all a community," she added, saying that many students "feel safe" knowing the officers are in the buildings.

The Chicago Board of Education voted Thursday to remove uniformed police officers from 39 out of 634 city schools in a nearly eight-hour-long meeting.

Critics of the decision have argued that losing uniformed officers will have a great impact on public safety in neighborhoods that already struggle with violence. Supporters of the decision cite race-based concerns, arguing that minorities are often targeted and the schools are not safer with the officers' presence.

"We lost three Chicago public school students a week apart with the violence," Herrera said. "What about our South and West Side schools where there's so much crime?"

Herrera said the board had taken the opportunity away from smaller Local School Councils in the city to decide on keeping officers in schools.

"Now they're not allowing us and giving us the power as parents and teachers and principals to decide what schools truly need," she continued.

"The fact is that Black folks are tired of getting disrespected by folks who don’t live in our community," said former board member and community activist Dwayne Truss.

"We want to be clear that many schools will still employ physical safety personnel like security guards at points of entry, and crossing guards and Safe Passage workers to ensure students can get to and from school safely," the board said in the letter obtained by FOX 32.

"Some schools will also continue to use physical security tools such as security cameras or metal detectors. Furthermore, each school will still maintain a relationship with their local Chicago Police Department ‘School Sergeant,’ a position assigned to each police district to provide safety support to schools."

The board also reportedly said in the letter the funding used for uniformed officers in schools will be reallocated for "alternative safety positions, resources, and interventions," like restorative justice coordinators, youth intervention specialists, wrap-around supports and mentoring programs, and more.

Board members will have the opportunity to give the proposal final approval over the summer. If it is approved, it will go into effect next school year.

