Chicago leadership 'coddles criminals' to get elected while innocent people are murdered : Gianno Caldwell

Chicago leadership has embraced a mentality that 'coddles criminals,' Gianno Caldwell says

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Chicago leadership 'coddles criminals' to get elected: Gianno Caldwell

Chicago leadership 'coddles criminals' to get elected: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News political analyst says Chicago has become a 'disaster' under the Democratic leadership of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, telling 'America Reports' the city will not turn around until it gets tough on crime.

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell has made it his personal mission to "get justice" for his 18-year-old brother who was murdered in Chicago more than two months ago and vowed to continue using his platform to spotlight the crime that continues to ravage the city.

Caldwell's younger brother Christian was fatally shot on the 11400 block of S. Vincennes Ave in the south side of Chicago while he was out with friends. Caldwell told Fox News on Wednesday that over two months have passed, yet there have been no arrests or other developments in the case.

Caldwell blamed Chicago leadership for turning his hometown into a "disaster" by embracing a mentality that "coddles criminals" and ties the hands of police. 

Gianno Caldwell is one of nine siblings and said his younger brothers are more like his sons. 

Gianno Caldwell is one of nine siblings and said his younger brothers are more like his sons.  (Gianno Caldwell)

"Democrats have had this mentality whereas if you coddle the criminals you have a better chance [at] getting elected," Caldwell said on "America Reports." We have seen it for years but especially after George Floyd and the protests and the reforms that took place after that…we have seen bail reform in 2017. The city has become a disaster."

Caldwell recently partnered with "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh in a public service message asking for the public's help in locating any suspects involved in the June 24 murder.

Caldwell credited Fox News for being "the only major network on television that is showing the reality that many people are facing in the city of Chicago on a day-to-day basis." Caldwell said he hopes to bring national attention to the issue so that Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Democrats in Chicago will finally feel the pressure to stand up to criminals. Until then, he said, the toll of innocent people who've lost their lives will continue to rise.

Gianno Caldwell and John Walsh deliver a PSA in Chicago.

Gianno Caldwell and John Walsh deliver a PSA in Chicago. (Gianno Caldwell)

"My brother died, murdered on the south side of Chicago. People are being murdered in downtown Chicago, You used to not see this kind of stuff," he said. "Now it’s literally everywhere in the city. Doesn’t matter what color you are, doesn’t matter your age, gender, your religion, whatever. You are a target for criminals there. And that must come to an end and they are not going to be able to have it come to an end unless folks get tough on the criminals there."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact 800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069. Tipsters can also email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com