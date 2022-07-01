Charlie Hurt slams Biden for trashing Supreme Court while overseas: 'It's appalling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt criticized President Biden for "trashing the third branch of government" while at a press conference in Spain following the G7 summit. On"America's Newsroom" Friday, Hurt pointed out the "appalling" behavior from the president which encourages the "unprecedented attack" on the Supreme Court and its justices.

FLORIDA REPUBLICAN SLAMS BIDEN FOR ‘UNHINGED’ CRITICISM OF SUPREME COURT WHILE OVERSEAS

CHARLIE HURT: When we talk about politics ending at the nation's shore, usually what we're talking about is a president goes overseas and does something stupid or says something stupid or does something awkward. And then people in the United States carp about the president being overseas and we scold them and say, no, no, no, no, the politics end at the nation's shores. This is a completely different situation where you have the actual president of the United States on foreign soil trashing the third branch of government at a time when that third branch of government is under unprecedented attack, whether it's justices being picketed at their homes, their children at their schools or a confessed assassination attempt. It's appalling. Every couple of weeks you think, okay, well, it's never going to get weirder or worse than this. And then the next thing happens and you're like, oh, my goodness, I hope it can't get worse.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: