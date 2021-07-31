Charleston police chief 'very angry' with rise in crime in the United States

South Carolina Police Chief Luther Reynolds told "Justice with Jeanine" that he is "very angry" with the rise in crime in the United States, and says there is "so much more we can do" to stop it.

CHARLESTON, SC POLICE CHIEF ‘FED UP’ WITH VIOLENT, REPEAT OFFENDERS

LUTHER REYNOLDS: I’m very angry. I talk to my colleagues around the country, and there is a resounding theme, and we do have great support here and we have a very safe city. But, our state, since recording data since 1960 recorded the most violent crimes, in 2020 had the most killing in the history of our state and we are on track to do worse this year than last year.

Every one of these victims has a face, every one of these communities deserves better. I hear the sounds of a wailing mother who just lost a child. I promise you, you can never get that out of your mind when you hear that, see that, and witness that.

It’s happening too much. It’s preventable, it’s predictable, and there is so much more we can do when we arrest armed violent repeat criminal offenders which we are doing all the time. They need to go to jail and they need to stay there, and that’s not happening.

