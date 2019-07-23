Charles Hurt: Trump and new UK Prime Minister can send clear message to Iran

Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt said he feels Britain's next prime minister, Boris Johnson, and President Trump can find the right way to deal with Iran.

"We remember all of the people in United States saying the same thing about Donald Trump and these guys they're both guys that they like to be discounted and they'd like to have people say that they don't have a shot at something and then they love proving everybody wrong," Hurt said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Tuesday.

Johnson won the Conservative Party’s leadership election Tuesday and will take control of the government Wednesday, becoming Britain’s Prime Minister.

Johnson is an avid supporter of Brexit who will attempt to succeed where outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May failed by getting Britain to honor the 2016 referendum result and leave the European Union. In addition to that, a crisis with Iran and a relationship with the U.S. in need of repair awaits him.

Hurt said that Johnson and Trump could find the proper solution to deal with Iran.

"I think both of them look at all problems as, you know, in unconventional ways. And if you look at the situation in the gulf right now it is unacceptable that you have Iran basically committing piracy on the high seas," Hurt said.

"It is totally unacceptable. That doesn't mean that we should go to war or anything like that. But it does need to be stood up too. And I think that both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are people who are willing to just see that it in very plain terms that this is unacceptable."

Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz Friday and briefly detained a second, escalating of tensions between Tehran and the West.

