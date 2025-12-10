Charlamagne tha God calls out Democrats for 'playing footsie' with Trump after labeling him a fascist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God accused Democratic leaders of "playing footsie" with President Donald Trump despite labeling him a fascist, and responded to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ "corny" insult.

In an interview with Mediaite’s Colby Hall, Charlamagne explained to the "Press Club" host why he believes Democrats have undermined their own messaging by working with the very person they have been warning the public about for years.

According to Charlamagne, former President Barack Obama exemplified this contradiction when he was seen laughing with Trump at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.

"You wouldn’t be playing footsie with a fascist at a funeral, right, President Obama?" he questioned.

The "Breakfast Club" host had previously called out Obama for his cordial interaction with Trump at Carter's funeral. He questioned why the former president seemed to be enjoying his time with someone he routinely warned the American people about.

"I'm sure everybody saw the video of Barack Obama and Donald Trump being all chummy, chummy, Barack Obama showing his teeth. Here's the reason I don't like that," Charlamagne said in March, adding, "I've been alive 46 years. I have never heard people refer to a political opponent, or liken them to Hitler. Never said, never heard them, never heard them be called a fascist."

Charlamagne also criticized President Joe Biden for calling Trump a "threat to democracy," then later warmly welcoming him to the White House after the 2024 election.

"The problem I have is when politicians use that language, but then don't act like that person is what you just told us that person was," he contended. "And what that does, right, if you're Joe Biden and you say Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, but then when Donald Trump wins the presidency, you're standing outside the White House saying, ‘Welcome home!’"

The "Breakfast Club" host continued, switching his focus to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani: "Or if you're Zohran Mamdani and you say Donald Trump is a fascist, but then you're saying you can work with a fascist. And I'm like, 'Well, that's not how fascism works.' Never in the history of mankind has somebody worked with a fascist and it's worked. Like that's actually how you normalize fascism."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Mamdani and Obama for comment.

He argued that by behaving this way, Democrats are showing that their words "mean absolutely nothing," and have rendered labels like "fascist" and a "threat to democracy" meaningless.

"Think about the fear that you're instilling in people when you call somebody a fascist. When you say that they're the next Hitler. Think about what that does to society," Charlamagne said. "But then you politicians, y'all are in the White House just having a drink together and saying y'all can work together."

Towards the end of the interview, Hall asked Charlamagne what was going on between him and Jeffries, considering the House minority leader recently called him "Charlatan the Fraud."

Seemingly unfazed by the attack, Charlamagne called Jeffries' insult "corny," and shared two of his own nicknames for the congressman: "Chuck E. Cheese Obama" and "AIPAC Shakur."

"I don’t even know him," he told Hall. "It’s impossible for me to have a real beef with a politician… I pay a lot of money in taxes. So, I reserve the right to criticize any of our elected officials. That’s literally what America is all about."

A representative for Jeffries did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.