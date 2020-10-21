Charlamagne tha God voting for Harris, not Biden: 'I’m sick of old White male leadership'

It appears Charlamagne tha God will vote for the Democratic ticket despite Joe Biden, not because of the former vice president.

Biden famously raised eyebrows during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on his radio show "The Breakfast Club" earlier this year when he attempted to defend his record with the Black community.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden told Charlamagne.

BIDEN SAYS 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' IF TORN BETWEEN HIM AND TRUMP, IN DUSTUP WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD

“Listen, I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden, I’m voting for Senator Kamala Harris,” Charlamagne tha God told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday.

The radio host reiterated that he’s voting for Harris because he believes she represents "change" to the status quo.

"I believe she’s a political change agent, exactly the leader this country needs to lead us in the future. If she’s not, I’ll just be wrong,” Charlamange continued. “I’m just so tired of old White male leadership in politics”

He said he wasn’t speaking for the Black community as a whole, but personally feels America has had plenty of “old White” politicians.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SPAR OVER WHITE PRIVILEGE DURING 'BREAKFAST CLUB' CONVERSATION: 'YOU'RE BEING DELUSIONAL'

“I can’t speak for all Black Americans, Black Americans aren’t monolithic, only speaking for me. But I’m sick of old White male leadership in government,” Charlamange said. “Trump wants to make America great again, Biden wants to build back better. As a Black man, I don’t want to do none of that, we know America has never been great for everyone.”

He added that he will probably vote in person because he doesn’t “trust the mail” to make sure his ballot is counted and admitted Trump's campaign is doing a better job targeting young Black voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Breakfast Club,” a New York City-based morning radio program, has been an essential landing spot for prominent Democrats. Charlamagne tha God and his co-hosts, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, have grilled both Harris and Biden. They also teamed up with conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh this year for a conversation, billed as two of the nation’s “biggest -- and most polarized” voices.