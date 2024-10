Multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God insisted Vice President Kamala Harris should have picked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to be her running mate on the Democratic ticket instead of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whom he suggested wasn't ready for primetime.

In an interview on The New Yorker's "The Political Scene" podcast, Charlamagne listed Harris and Shapiro among other Democrats he praised as representing a new generation of leaders.

New Yorker editor David Remnick quickly pointed out Walz wasn't on the list.

"What do you think of him?" Remnick asked. "You gonna get me in trouble," Charlamagne jokingly responded.

CHARLAMAGNE THAT GOD SAYS YOUNG BLACK MAN PREDICTED TRUMP'S PODCAST APPEARANCE WILL GET HIM ELECTED

The "Breakfast Club" co-host cited lyrics from rapper Jay-Z to capture how he felt about Walz: "You had a spark when you started, but now you're just garbage."

"And I'm not saying he's garbage," Charlamagne quickly clarified. "I think that a lot of the policies that he introduced in Minnesota are very, very, very good, but I think that they hired – I think he got the job because of vibes. And I don't know if those vibes were ready for the big stage like people thought that they were."

"I was a Governor Josh Shapiro guy, so when [Walz] first got the nomination, I was like, ‘Ah, man. I feel like, you know, Shapiro should’ve gotten it but whatever, whatever.' But I'm riding with, you know, the VP, so that's her pick. And it was, like, a high. A sugar high for like, a week, and then it just like [makes an implosion noise]."

TIM WALZ FUMBLES COMMON FOOTBALL TERM, GETS SCORCHED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘YOU DON’T RUN A PICK 6!'

Charlamagne went on to say how he predicted Walz's debate with his GOP rival Sen. JD Vance wasn't going to go well since Vance "had more practice" and was "getting his reps in" with combative media interviews.

"He was getting challenged with the tough questions. He might have been saying a lot of the dumb stuff. I still think he's one of the worst VP picks ever. Like, Tim Walz is still a better VP pick than JD Vance. The best thing JD Vance has done over the last few weeks is shut up. And somebody must have gotten his ear and told him to shut up," Charlamagne said. "But the optics from Tim Walz, it's still an old White male. And I think this country does not want to see old White males right now at the forefront."

WALZ REPEATS CLINTON ATTACK THAT TRUMP MADISON SQUARE GARDEN EVENT MIRRORED 1930s NAZI RALLY

"So who would have been a better pick?" Remnick asked.

"Oh, Gov. Josh Shapiro for me," Charlamagne responded.

The radio host was stumped when he was asked why he thought Shapiro wasn't picked by Harris. Charlamagne cited speculation that since he comes off as a "No. 1 guy" that it could've deterred Harris from choosing him, something he personally dismissed because "shouldn't the person that's second in command be somebody who looks presidential?"

Charlmagne also dismissed speculation that the Jewish governor was snubbed over Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, since no matter who becomes president, the U.S. will ultimately continue providing support for the Jewish state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like there's nothing you could do to erase people seeing over 50,000 innocent men, women and children killed… There's nothing you can do to change that. Like, you can't take that back. People can't unsee what they've seen," Charlamagne said.

"Like, you know, all folks I hear, people want- they want a ceasefire. They want it to stop immediately. They want America to stop, you know, funding Israel's military. That's not gonna happen. I don't care who's president… I don't care if it was Trump, Kamala, Obama, like, Bush. There's never a time where America is not going to be in support of Israel. There's never a time where America is not gonna, you know, not fund Israel's military…. I don't think it would have made a difference, honestly, that Shapiro would've been the VP pick."