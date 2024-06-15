Charlamagne Tha God says Biden ‘doing corny, goofy stuff' because he doesn’t actually talk to his voters

Popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God slammed Democratic politicians’ inability to connect with their voters again this week, saying they come off "goofy" and "corny" because they don’t talk to their voters.

The media personality made the observation while speaking on his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast with comedian and co-host Andrew Schulz on Friday. In a clip flagged by The Daily Caller, the two men mocked a recent video of President Biden standing still during a concert on the White House lawn. As Biden’s cabinet and friends danced to the music, Biden appeared awkward and stiff.

"Get off the hill and get to the hood," Charlamagne advised Biden and other Democratic lawmakers, adding that they often come off so awkward to their voters because they don’t engage with them much.

Trading quips about the Biden clip with Schulz, Charlamagne stated, "President Biden don’t know what’s going on. Kirk Franklin is onstage performing… I just wanna know why Joe Biden is just sitting like he’s f---ing buffering."

"He’s scared! There’s Black people everywhere," his co-host interjected. "The guy’s from the 1800s."

The radio host added, "Yo, I was like, Joe Biden probably was thinking, ‘Yo, there hasn’t been this many Black people on the White House lawn since they built this place."

After a couple more jabs, Charlamagne offered some serious advice to Biden and his allies so they can look more normal to "regular folks."

The radio host said that Biden going "anywhere in the hood" would be a good start to coming off as less wooden and more authentic to Black voters especially.

"Those black people on the hill got y’all doing corny, goofy stuff like that. And they got y’all, you know, like – one thing about those elected officials, especially the Democrats, man, they talk about the people they don’t even talk to."

"And they claim to talk for the people they don’t even talk to," he continued, adding that he should also go spend time at historically Black colleges and universities.

"Go down to one of the HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] in Jacksonville. Go down to one of the HBCUs in Atlanta. Have town halls," he advised.

Charlamagne has been making the same points about Biden and Democrats’ problems with connecting to voters in recent weeks.

While guest hosting Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show" on Wednesday, he stated, "In fact, before Democrats even worry about explaining their side of an issue, they need to learn something more basic: how to talk like real people."

Earlier this month, Charlamagne said that more politicians need to start speaking like former President Trump, who he said found a way to kill the "language of politics" and communicate directly to his base.