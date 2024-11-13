Charlamagne tha God, Andrew Schulz mock Taylor Swift’s small impact on 2024 election: ‘Don’t got the juice'

"Brilliant Idiots" podcast co-hosts Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God commented on pop mega star Taylor Swift endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris having little impact on the 2024 election cycle.

During a recent episode, both co-hosts marveled at the fact that Swift’s post endorsing Harris, that she published after the candidate’s debate with former President Trump in September, did not give the Democratic Party the boost they desired.

"But for real, Taylor Swift really don’t got the – she don’t really got the juice like that," Schulz remarked. Charlamagne agreed, though he said he didn’t think the "You Belong with Me" singer was really committed to supporting Harris’ candidacy.

Schulz brought up Swift’s lack of effectiveness on the campaign trail, joking, "Yo, we not talking about how Taylor Swift really don’t got it like that."

Amused, his co-host made a joke about how both of them could find national unity over the notion that Swift’s relevance is in decline.

"Now, we a country!" Charlamagne, liberal radio host of "The Breakfast Club" and a Harris supporter, exclaimed. Schulz, who made waves by interviewing President-elect Trump several weeks before the election, replied, "We found unity!"

Joking aside, Charlamagne agreed with Schulz’s assessment that Swift doesn’t have the "juice" anymore, a surprising development considering media widely speculated that a Democratic endorsement from the world’s most popular pop star could be bad news for Trump on Election Day.

Following the Trump-Harris debate, Swift wrote to her 283 million Instagram followers, "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" Swift wrote to her 283 million followers.

Swift added that she’d be voting early and signed her post with "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," a dig at then-vice presidential candidate JD Vance, who said during a 2021 interview: "We are effectively run in this country… by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Despite Swift’s post getting two million likes, it didn’t push Harris to victory last week. Schulz remarked that the pop star’s fans clearly wanted her to "’Go shut up and dance,’ or ‘Shut up and sing,’ ‘Shut up and strum.’"

However, Charlamagne recognized that it’s not as if one social media post was the strongest endorsement.

"Yo, by the way, Taylor didn’t even really commit, bro," he said, contrasting her to pop star Beyoncé, who gave a speech at a Harris rally in Houston. "I give Beyoncé props," he added.

Schulz blasted Swift, stating, "She bailed on the last one. There was like one thing that she was potentially gonna –" Charlamagne cut him off, "It was in Pennsylvania."

The radio host continued, addressing Swift, "You did an Instagram post but you didn’t show up, show up."

"Somebody got – I’m telling you, somebody said to her, ‘Look…’ Somebody around Taylor said, ‘Taylor, I’m going to show you this quote from Michael Jordan. I want you to look at this quote. This quote says Republicans buy shoes too.’ And somebody said to Taylor, ‘Taylor, we’ve done some analytics… I know you might think these people over here are your like, base. This is your base.’"

"And she disappeared," Charlamagne continued, adding, "You didn’t see nothing from Taylor after that Instagram post." "Disappeared," Schulz declared.