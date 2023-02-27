Chance The Rapper details run-in with Martin Short after seat-swap with his daughter: 'SHOUTOUT TO JACKFROST'

Detailing his recent run-in with actor Martin Short on an airplane Sunday, Chance The Rapper said Short agreed to swap seats with the performer's daughter so the two could sit next to each other.

"So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together. We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!" Chance the Rapper tweeted.

Chance also said Short is an "awesome person" and that his daughter, Kensli, was "freaking out" because she's a huge fan of "The Santa Clause 3." Short plays Jack Frost in the popular holiday movie.

"So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST," Chance continued.

Short also stars in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. He plays Oliver Putnam in the hit show.

The three opened up the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday with a sketch inspired by "The Banshees of Inisherin." Both Short and Martin were nominated for best actor in a comedy series.

Many responded to Chance The Rapper's tweet with praise for Short and references to movies he's starred in.

"Martin Short Rules!" one person wrote, including a gif of Short as Jack Frost saying, "I invented chill!"

Others, such as Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said Chance The Rapper's anecdote was "awesome."

"Martin Short is the best," another wrote.

"Wow that's so dope," actor Lil Rel Howery wrote in response to Chance The Rapper's tweet.

Actor Paul Telfer responded to the tweet as well and said Short is a "gem."

Short and Martin guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" in December and poked fun at each other, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the World Cup.