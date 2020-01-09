Chaffetz torches Joe Biden for changing his story about Bin Laden raid advice to Obama

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz called out 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday for denying that he advised President Obama against launching the daring raid that killed Usama bin Laden.

“If you can’t be honest and candid about the advice you gave President Obama to go after Usama bin Laden. I mean, case closed as far as I am concerned. I just don’t trust him and I think there is a reason why he’s always failed whenever he’s run for president in the past,” the former Utah congressman told “Fox & Friends.”

Biden is the only 2020 presidential candidate who was in the White House Situation Room as Navy SEALs descended on Usama bin Laden’s Pakistan compound in 2011.

But a critical detail in his story about that mission has changed in the last eight years.

During a brief exchange with Fox News on Friday, the former vice president was presented with a hypothetical situation similar to the one President Trump says he faced before ordering an airstrike to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“As commander in chief, if you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you could stop an imminent attack on Americans -- but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terrorist leader -- would you pull the trigger?” reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“Well we did - the guy’s name was Usama bin Laden,” Biden replied.

“Didn’t you tell President Obama not to go after bin Laden that day?” Doocy followed up.

“No, I didn’t,” Biden said.

That’s not the story Biden told almost eight years ago during a retreat in Maryland for congressional Democrats, as he described a tense 2011 strategy session ahead of the raid.

“Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go -- we have to do two more things to see if he’s there,” Biden had said in January 2012 about the strategy session before the cross-border raid was launched from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

Chaffetz said that Biden has been wrong on foreign policy for the past 40 years and this is another example.

“It's in his own words. It's well documented he didn't do this. ... He’s just lived in this bubble. He’s been there since the 70’s. I don’t think this is what America wants, is a consummate insider to try to make these decisions,” Chaffetz said.

Host Brian Kilmeade noted that in a new book, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, went into detail about Biden ignoring U.S. generals' warnings about what would happen to Iraq if U.S. forces withdrew.

