CDC sparks outrage with 'confusing' updated COVID isolation guidance: 'Seriously?'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sparked outrage from critics this week after it released what some referred to as "confusing" updated guidance pertaining to isolation times for those who have contracted or been exposed to the coronavirus.

The updated guidance states that if people currently in an isolation period want to take a rapid coronavirus test near the end of the 5-day isolation period, they can; however they are not being advised to take the test. If they do decide to take the test and the results come back positive, they should continue isolating until 10 days after their symptoms started.

If the test results are negative, individuals may end their isolation period, but are advised to still wear a mask when around others until reaching day 10. The guidance also recommends that people who are isolating avoid places where they can't wear a mask and to not eat around others until reaching day 10.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins noted the updated guidance in a series of tweets, which prompted strong reaction from critics.

"If you thought the previous isolation guidance was insufficiently confusing and nonsensical, you’ll *love* the updated isolation guidance," wrote one critic who identified themselves as a virologist. Others called on those responsible for the CDC's communications team to be fired.

"LOL - what the hell even is this?" wrote former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, while others expressed pure frustration with the guidelines, calling them "totally ridiculous."

Other critics jokingly suggested the "Batman" villain The Riddler was now running the CDC and that the new guidance essentially amounted to a "word problem" for people to figure out. Some added their own humorous twist to the criticism.

