Twitter has fun with the CDC following latest backtrack: 'The CDC now recommends'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backtracked on a few more facets of COVID-19 related guidance this week, leaving the agency open to more social media mockery.

This week the CDC admitted its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were way off. A few days earlier, the agency also revealed it was shortening the length of quarantine for COVID patients from 10 days to five if they were asymptomatic at that time.

Those walk-backs followed a series of other confusing announcements from the CDC, including fluctuating guidance on masks. The agency initially said only unvaccinated individuals should wear face coverings, until July, when the CDC changed course to say vaccinated individuals should resume wearing masks in certain situations.

The zig-zagging nature of the CDC's COVID guidance prompted Twitter to share some of what they believed to be the CDC's next "recommendations."

"The CDC recommends you put pineapple on your pizza," Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone tweeted in jest.

"The CDC now recommends liquor before beer, you're in the clear," GOP senior producer Lindsay Wigo offered.

The satirical site the Babylon Bee jumped at the chance to use the new material.

Others had some fun with the CDC by using pop culture references.

And a few others shared, on behalf of the CDC, what would be typically considered bad advice.

NBC's Peter Alexander confronted CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday, wondering why Americans should "trust" her and her agency in light of all the "mixed messaging." She said they are simply following the science.

"My job right now is to take all the science and the information that we have and to deliver guidance and recommendations to the American people that is adapted to the science at hand," Walensky responded. "This pandemic has given us a lot of new and updated science over the last two years, and it is my job to convey that science through those recommendations and that is exactly what we're doing."