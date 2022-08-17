CDC shakeup announcement roasted on Twitter: 'I have an idea...prison sentences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) face renewed scorn on Twitter after announcing a "reset" of its organization on Wednesday.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced in a statement that they are planning to restructure their organization following the reaction to their performance to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations," she said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. "My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication, and timeliness."

The announcement led to social media users attacking Walensky and the CDC for failing to properly hold themselves accountable for several missteps in the past 2 years.

"@CDCgov should sever ALL ties with big pharma. And why do they have an office of #DEI when the CDC should be all about SCIENCE? The only good news about the CDC is that they’ve been outed as a POLITICAL institution. Mandated masks with no proof those masks worked," former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya wrote.

CPAC senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp commented, "The CDC failed the American people especially our children. It’s time for an overhaul."

"’The agency will start a new equity office which aims to increase diversity both in the CDC's workforce and add that lens to its public health activities.’ Ah. Well, I’m sure that will help prevent the next pandemic," Florida Department of Health press secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted.

Columnist David Marcus wrote, "The CDC shakeup is slam dunk evidence that Biden failed in his main campaign promise. To shut down the virus."

American Commitment president Phil Kerpen joked, "CDC thinks the problem is that they didn't disrupt society *enough*: reorg is to move faster and break even more things with even less accountability."

"I have an idea of how to overhaul CDC — prison sentences," BlazeTV host Steve Deace tweeted.

The announcement came less than a week after the CDC relaxed most of its COVID-19 guidance from institutional mandates to more of personal suggestions. The agency went back on many of its previous requirements such as 6 feet social distancing and quarantining after being exposed to a positive case but not experiencing symptoms.

Liberal media defended the CDC against Republican attacks despite the organization recommending increasingly restrictive practices.

