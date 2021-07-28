Teacher slams 'demoralizing' new CDC mask guidance for schools: 'Kids need to get back to normal'

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly reversed course Tuesday with new guidance recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public settings and suggesting universal masking in schools as new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant are on the rise.

Parents, politicians and teachers have harshly criticized the new guidance, with some parents vowing to pull their children out of school.

Jeremy Adams, a high school teacher and author, provided his perspective in an interview on "Fox & Friends."

"Teaching in a mask is awful," Adams said. "It's ridiculously hard, especially if you're trying to use the humanity of the classroom, use humor, use your facial expressions, reach the kids. And these kids need to get back to a normal situation. The last 16 months has not been good for them."

A frustrated Adams said teachers are getting vaccinated in order to return to a normal classroom setting and called the new guidance "demoralizing."

Neala Hadley, a mother of three in New Jersey, told Fox News’ Steve Doocy that she is pulling her son out of school if he is not made exempt from wearing a mask.

Her young son had a reaction to wearing a mask that developed into an infection on his face and ears. Hadley said he still has scarring.

"I am hoping that the doctors recognize this and they agree with me and then hopefully he'll be able to go back to school like a normal kid," she said.

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explained that wearing masks, even in schools, should never be made mandatory, pointing out that many kids will not be wearing the masks properly.

"It might be something you recommend if there's a lot of virus, but there isn't a lot of spread in schools," Siegel said. "There isn't a lot of spread among young children."

Siegel agreed with Adams in suggesting that masks shouldn’t be required for people who are vaccinated.

"Vaccines work – masks shouldn't be mentioned in the same sentence," he said.