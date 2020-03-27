CDC director says China was originally 'pretty certain' coronavirus could not pass between humans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Centers for Disease and Health Control Director Robert Redfield said Friday that China originally claimed the coronavirus was not contagious between humans before the virus caused a global pandemic.

“[They] originally were pretty certain that this was not transmitted human to human. Obviously that became corrected as they saw in the first three,four weeks of January that human-to-human spread was not only occurring, it’s actually as I said more infectious,” Redfield told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“That led to the situation we’re in today. No one could have predicted how transmissive, how infectious this virus really is.”

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

Meanwhile, President Trump said Friday that he had a "very good" conversation with President Xi of China after reports emerged that the two have not spoken since the early stages of the outbreak.

Trump took to Twitter to announce that the two countries are working closely together to find a solution to the coronavirus outbreak that killed about 25,000 globally and shattered the global economy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Redfield said that lifting the coronavirus shutdown would not be a “one size fits all" policy.

“The date is going to be really important. There’s many parts of this country that have very limited coronavirus infection right now and as we get certain about that surveillance data, not only in geographic areas, but as mentioned by the government, in different age groups.”

Redfield stressed that Americans must continue to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put forth by the White House coronavirus task force.