Dr. Saphier: CDC has done a 'disservice' to Americans

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier told "America Reports" Tuesday a full investigation is needed into allegations the CDC withheld large portions of critical COVID-19 data from the public.

NICOLE SAPHIER: If you look across the globe, there is a reason why it is not so black and white in other countries because they're looking at the big picture, especially when it comes to natural immunity -- the true risk of COVID-19 in children, as well as boosters for young, healthy adults and children. Unfortunately, the CDC has done a disservice, in my opinion, to the American people. I think a full investigation should be launched into this, and at this point, we need to make sure that there is full transparency so that the private sector can accurately and adequately analyze the data, because the CDC is not a leader when it comes to public health.

