Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr. Saphier: CDC has done a 'disservice' to Americans

Fox News medical contributor slams agency for allegedly withholding COVID-19 data

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
CDC has done a ‘disservice’ to Americans’: Nicole Saphier Video

CDC has done a ‘disservice’ to Americans’: Nicole Saphier

Fox News medical contributor tells ‘America Reports’ that the CDC ‘is not a leader when it comes to public health.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier told "America Reports" Tuesday a full investigation is needed into allegations the CDC withheld large portions of critical COVID-19 data from the public.

CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY ON DROPPING COVID RESTRICTIONS: 'WE'RE NOT QUITE THERE YET'

NICOLE SAPHIER: If you look across the globe, there is a reason why it is not so black and white in other countries because they're looking at the big picture, especially when it comes to natural immunity -- the true risk of COVID-19 in children, as well as boosters for young, healthy adults and children. Unfortunately, the CDC has done a disservice, in my opinion, to the American people. I think a full investigation should be launched into this, and at this point, we need to make sure that there is full transparency so that the private sector can accurately and adequately analyze the data, because the CDC is not a leader when it comes to public health.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

CDC accused of withholding critical COVID-19 data Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.