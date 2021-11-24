Expand / Collapse search
CBS guest suggests Thanksgiving 'hors d'oeuvres in the garage' while waiting for COVID rapid test results

Multiple news outlets have offered unpopular takes on COVID concerns this holiday season

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
In media news today, a CBS News reporter asks Biden when he will answer reporters' questions, 'Experts' get slammed for cautioning against using the term 'looting' to describe California thefts, and false media reporting on Rittenhouse leads to corrections and mockery.

A CBS guest suggested in a Thanksgiving segment Wednesday that Americans should consider having appetizers in the garage until all guests get their rapid COVID-19 test results back. 

Psychologist Lisa Tamour suggested the way Turkey Day hosts could make the tricky situation "fun" on "CBS Mornings."

"If the situation feels weird, maybe make it kind of fun," Tamour said. "And say we're going to start with hors d'oeuvres in the garage, you know we'll have drinks, we'll do our rapid tests and then come on in, right?"

"You can make it playful, make it fun, and then be able to enjoy the holiday because you're not worried about safety," she added.

AXIOS PANNED FOR SUGGESTING ‘THANKSGIVING BOUNCERS’ TO ADMINISTER COVID TESTS AHEAD OF HOLIDAY GATHERING

Her suggestion cracked up the co-hosts, but left conservatives weary of COVID measures less than amused.

Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint as traffic increases with the approach of the Thanksgiving Day holiday Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"How does one make a garage covid test ‘fun’ and ‘playful,’" echoed Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone.

8 TIMES LIBERAL MEDIA TRIED TO RUIN THANKSGIVING, FROM DITCHING TURKEY TO DECLARING ‘GENOCIDE’ REMAINS ON THE MENU

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce weighed in, saying opinions like Tamour's will keep Americans in a constant state of fear.

"All this does is reinforce the idea that you should be afraid to even be with your own family. In your own home," Bruce said. "This is insane. Yes it’s cult-like but it really has many more features of mass hysteria."

U.S. President Joe Biden listens to first lady Jill Biden speak during a Thanksgiving event with U.S. service members and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Axios similarly raised eyebrows with a piece encouraging Americans to hire "Thanksgiving bouncers" to administer COVID tests ahead of the turkey dinner.

"No one really wants this job, but millions of households may need their own Thanksgiving bouncer," Axios wrote on Tuesday. "The cover charge is a negative COVID test, done ahead of arrival or outside the front door."

Several other news outlets have had unpopular suggestions this Thanksgiving as it relates to COVID concerns. A New York Times Opinion article quoted a college professor who suggested unvaccinated children should "eat quickly" this Thanksgiving and "stay away from the older adults when eating." 

"I’m glad to hear that the children and all guests are vaccinated," Virginia Tech engineering professor Dr. Linsey Marr wrote. "As the kids will not be fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second shot, I think some care is warranted, especially because some attendees are 65 and older and thus at greater risk of more serious breakthrough infections. You could have the kids wear masks, eat quickly and stay away from the older adults when eating."

A liberal website urged Americans to eat vegan turkey alternatives on Thanksgiving. 

A liberal website urged Americans to eat vegan turkey alternatives on Thanksgiving.  (iStock)

The liberal media have put a damper on the holiday itself, with an MSNBC segment even suggesting that the celebration of Thanksgiving reveals that genocide is "still on the menu" in America and blamed pilgrims for bringing "White supremacy" to the country.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.