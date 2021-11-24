CBS guest suggests Thanksgiving 'hors d'oeuvres in the garage' while waiting for COVID rapid test results

A CBS guest suggested in a Thanksgiving segment Wednesday that Americans should consider having appetizers in the garage until all guests get their rapid COVID-19 test results back.

Psychologist Lisa Tamour suggested the way Turkey Day hosts could make the tricky situation "fun" on "CBS Mornings."

"If the situation feels weird, maybe make it kind of fun," Tamour said. "And say we're going to start with hors d'oeuvres in the garage, you know we'll have drinks, we'll do our rapid tests and then come on in, right?"

"You can make it playful, make it fun, and then be able to enjoy the holiday because you're not worried about safety," she added.

Her suggestion cracked up the co-hosts, but left conservatives weary of COVID measures less than amused.

"How does one make a garage covid test ‘fun’ and ‘playful,’" echoed Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce weighed in, saying opinions like Tamour's will keep Americans in a constant state of fear.

"All this does is reinforce the idea that you should be afraid to even be with your own family. In your own home," Bruce said. "This is insane. Yes it’s cult-like but it really has many more features of mass hysteria."

Axios similarly raised eyebrows with a piece encouraging Americans to hire "Thanksgiving bouncers" to administer COVID tests ahead of the turkey dinner.

"No one really wants this job, but millions of households may need their own Thanksgiving bouncer," Axios wrote on Tuesday. "The cover charge is a negative COVID test, done ahead of arrival or outside the front door."

Several other news outlets have had unpopular suggestions this Thanksgiving as it relates to COVID concerns. A New York Times Opinion article quoted a college professor who suggested unvaccinated children should "eat quickly" this Thanksgiving and "stay away from the older adults when eating."

"I’m glad to hear that the children and all guests are vaccinated," Virginia Tech engineering professor Dr. Linsey Marr wrote. "As the kids will not be fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second shot, I think some care is warranted, especially because some attendees are 65 and older and thus at greater risk of more serious breakthrough infections. You could have the kids wear masks, eat quickly and stay away from the older adults when eating."

The liberal media have put a damper on the holiday itself, with an MSNBC segment even suggesting that the celebration of Thanksgiving reveals that genocide is "still on the menu" in America and blamed pilgrims for bringing "White supremacy" to the country.