CBS News reporter slams Trump for trip to Maine amid George Floyd protests: 'One of the whitest states in America'

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid criticized for President Trump over his trip to Maine amid racial tensions over the death of George Floyd.

Following his Rose Garden address touting the positive jobs report, Trump headed to Guilford, Maine, to tour the Puritan Medical Products factory where swabs are manufactured for coronavirus tests.

Reid critiqued the "optics" of going to Maine during the nationwide uproar that has revived the Black Lives Matter movement.

"President leaves 'press conference' without taking q's & heads to Maine - one of the whitest states in America. It's his only trip outside the District this week & not helping optics that he is avoiding larger conversation about racial disparity in the US," Reid tweeted.

Reid later added that Maine is the "most beautiful place on Earth this time of year" after noting Maine Gov. Janet Mills's icy welcome for the president.

Critics slammed Reid for making visiting Maine a racial issue.

"How did someone who calls themselves a journalist tweet this? Is Maine racist or something?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway asked.

"Great job of touting these UNITED states, CBS. I hope the CBS stations in Maine retweet this hot take," NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted.

"That's some great reporting right there..." Ryan Van Sickle quipped.

"It's exhausting reading this nonsense. What sane person would say, 'I can't believe the president is going to Maine!'" National Review senior writer David Harsanyi said.

Reid isn't the only White House correspondent who gave the president a tough time. PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor pressed Trump how a ".1 percent" increase in black unemployment is a "victory" despite the generally positive jobs numbers.